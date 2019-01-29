Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 29, 2019, 10:05 AM GMT By Associated Press

The largest utility in the U.S. has filed for bankruptcy as it faces billions of dollars in potential damages from wildfires in California.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. filed documents in a U.S. court Tuesday seeking Chapter 11 reorganization. The move comes despite state investigators determining last week that the utility's equipment was not to blame for a 2017 fire that killed 22 people in Northern California wine country.

The company cited hundreds of lawsuits from victims of that blaze and others in 2017 and 2018 when it announced this month that it planned to file for bankruptcy.

It's already facing lawsuits over a November blaze in the town of Paradise that killed at least 86 people and destroyed 15,000 homes, though its cause is still under investigation.

Reuters reported that PG&E listed assets of $71.39 billion and liabilities of $51.69 billion in a court document.

Earlier, California regulators removed a major hurdle to the bankruptcy filing.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously Monday at a hastily announced meeting to allow PG&E to immediately obtain credit and loans while it's under Chapter 11. PG&E normally needs to go through a lengthy approval process for such financing. Monday's decision exempted it from that requirement.

The company has said $5.5 billion in credit and loans had been lined up that would allow it to continue operating in bankruptcy.

The San Francisco-based company provides electricity and natural gas to more than six million customers in Northern California.

PG&E also filed for bankruptcy in 2001.