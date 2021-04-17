Parents warned to stop using Peloton Tread+ after child's death, other incidents

Parents who own the Peloton Tread+ are being warned to stop using the machine following incidents where small children were injured, including one that resulted in a death.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the "urgent warning" on Saturday.

"CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately," a press release states.

The agency said that there have been a total of 39 incidents, including the child's death, which Peloton reported to customers last month. The CPSC previously announced that it was investigating the fatality.

Official product photo shows the Peloton Tread+ model. Peloton

Another incident occurred while a parent was running on the treadmill, according to the officials, who also noted reports of a pet and objects getting trapped under the machine.

In a video shared by federal regulators, two small children are seen playing on the treadmill. A little girl is walking backward on the machine and a boy with an exercise ball is playing near it when he gets sucked under the equipment. The child is eventually able to free himself.

The agency said parents with small children or pets should stop using the treadmill or either use it in a room that cannot be accessed by them.

Peloton said that it was "shocked and devastated" to learn about the child's death, but slammed the CPSC's report as "inaccurate and misleading."

"There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed," the New York-based exercise equipment company said in a press release.

Peloton added that it asked the CPSC to make a joint statement about the dangers of not following safety measures, but the agency "was unwilling to engage in any meaningful discussions."

The exercise company said that the classes it offers to members now include "additional safety messages" from instructors advising them to keep children, pets, and objects away from the machine and to remove the safety key when not in use.

"While Peloton knows that the Tread+ is safe for the home when used in accordance with warnings and safety instructions, the company is committed to taking whatever steps are necessary and appropriate to further inform members of potential risks and remind them of measures they need to take to safeguard themselves and others in their households," the release states. "Peloton will also continue to work to develop industry-leading safety features for connected home exercise equipment."