PGA and Saudi-backed LIV merge in stunning end to bitter golf rivalry

The PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announced a merger on Tuesday in a stunning end to their bitter rivalry on the geopolitical stage.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

He continued: "Going forward, fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf and that we are committed to securing and driving the game’s future."

Golf legend Phil Mickelson, who had led prominent players away from the PGA Tour to help form LIV, tweeted his approval of the news Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back here for updates.