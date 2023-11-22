Popeyes adding wings to its menu permanently

Popeyes is expanding its menu beyond chicken sandwiches — and it’s a permanent change this time.

The fast-food chain announced Wednesday it’s adding five chicken wing flavors to its menu nationwide, with three debuting at Popeyes for the first time, beginning Wednesday. The flavors include Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper and Sweet ’N Spicy.

“At Popeyes, we like to challenge the status quo and are consistently redefining what’s expected from fast food brands,” said Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America, in a statement. “We know our guests want even more bold Louisiana-inspired wing flavors to choose from and are excited to see our new wings line-up take flight.”

Siddiqui added that the Ghost Pepper wings were an “overnight success” when tested at locations earlier this year, and the Sweet ’N Spicy wings have been the chain’s best-performing product since its chicken sandwich.

Popeyes said it has been working on perfecting the wings recipes for three years. The new wings will be available starting at $5.99 for a six-piece.

Last month, Popeyes overtook KFC to secure its spot as the No. 2 chicken chain in the U.S., behind Chick-fil-A.