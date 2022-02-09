Why retailers might offer you a job before you even know you want one

As the retail industry continues to lose workers, companies are turning the table on traditional hiring practices. Instead of waiting for candidates to come to them via traditional job postings, retailers are leaning on artificial intelligence software to search out people who would be a good fit for the job — before a candidate even considers applying.

The pandemic economy left retail companies with thin employee rolls as workers left the industry for higher pay, stronger benefits and better working conditions elsewhere. More than 1 million of the 11 million jobs currently available in the U.S. are in the retail sector, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Job applicants in the sector have fallen by about 40 percent, according to Alan Smith, chief technology officer with iCIMS, a recruiting platform used by companies such as Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Foot Locker. Last year, the company received an average of 23 job applications for one retail job. Now it receives an average of 14 applicants.

“The pandemic hit retail hard — and resignations hit hourly workers pretty hard,” Smith said.

For retailers, that means the labor market has reached a competitive fever pitch, pushing some companies to streamline their recruiting process and embrace artificial intelligence at a faster pace, according to recruiters. Before the pandemic, it would take days to hear back from a store manager to schedule an interview, said Kevin Parker, CEO of recruiting technology firm HireVue. Now, it could take minutes.

“It’s 24/7,” he said. “So that always-on recruiting and always-on hiring make a big difference.”

Many of these artificial-intelligence tools — such as chatbots, interviews over text and instant video interviews — use natural language processing and machine learning to help speed up the early back-and-forth calls and messages that slow down the recruiting process in which an applicant could spring to another retailer who responds more quickly. With an AI-enabled chatbot, the software uses natural language processing to analyze a candidate's text and respond with information about open roles or specific benefits, for example.

Oracle uses an advanced technique that uses natural language processing and machine learning to post job opportunities in front of a potential candidate as they browse their social media pages, according to Nagaraj Nadendla, the company's senior vice president of product development. It can also use automation to immediately send a notification to anyone who “likes” their company page.

"The AI here plays the role of adviser, making recommendations but leaving the final decisions up to the humans running the decision," Nadendla told NBC News in an email. "Because the system has built-in machine learning, it can analyze how those recommendations are used over time to make continually better ones."

Fetcher, an outbound recruiting platform startup founded in 2015, searches the internet for potential candidates who could be a good fit for a certain job — but who have not yet applied. While the technology has traditionally been used to fill open positions for engineers or finance analysts, in the last year it has increasingly been used to fill hourly retail and hospitality jobs, said Andres Blank, CEO of Fetcher.

“Usually automation happens when we see a bottleneck,” said Blank. “Now the bottleneck is, ‘I don’t have enough applicants.’”

Some recruitment tools use natural language processing to determine whether a candidate's email response suggests they are interested in the opportunity.

The company’s software uses natural language processing to analyze and extract the most important keywords from a job description such as the location, skills and years of experience. It then uses what are called relational algorithms to expand those keywords to include job titles and skills that are similar to the retail company performing the search. For example, a store clerk and cashier may serve similar roles but have different titles.

Machine learning-enabled tools then search and sort its database of potential job candidates built by crawling through LinkedIn and job recruiting profiles to find and rank the most relevant people. It then uses natural language processing to determine whether or not a candidate's email response suggests they are interested in the opportunity or not.

Amid such tight competition for labor, retailers are now more open to onboard people who may have adjacent experience in call centers or customer service, Blank said.

They've also become more adept at poaching workers from competing companies, Blank said. Retailers often provide Fetcher with a market analysis of their top competitors. The software then analyzes which companies are downsizing and identifies employees at those companies. It also analyzes how long a worker may stay in a particular position, in order to get a sense of whether they may be open to jumping ship. Within hours, Blank said the company can compile a list of potential candidates.

While Target, Walmart and Amazon have seen increased sales over the course of the pandemic, retailers including Dollar General, Bed Bath & Beyond and Rite Aid saw sales decrease leading into the busy holiday season as the retail industry continued to battle widespread worker shortages. Some retail workers even struggled to get through their shifts amid understaffing or said they were expected to work days after testing positive for Covid.

One retailer trimmed down the time it takes to screen and schedule job applicants to just seven minutes.

Over the last year, retailers including Carter’s and Tractor Supply Company have used natural language processing-enabled chatbots to speed up the recruiting and hiring process to fill their employee ranks. Carter’s, the children’s apparel retailer, trimmed down the time it takes to screen and schedule job applicants for an interview to seven minutes using the recruiting chatbot software designed by Paradox AI, said Jennifer Frazer, senior director of talent acquisition with Carter’s. Melissa Kersey, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Tractor Supply, told NBC News about 30 percent of applicants choose to interact with their chatbot to apply for a position. On average candidates spend about 12 minutes applying for a job — down from an average of 29 minutes, she said.

“We knew the war on talent had just kind of come out, so we knew we had to provide the right experience,” she said.

As AI-enabled recruiting tools become more in demand, some lawmakers, academics and labor advocates have called for closer scrutiny of their use in recruiting and assessing job candidates. Joseph Fuller, a professor with Harvard Business School, raised concerns in a research paper published in September about how AI tools are designed to rank candidates based on how closely their resume or cover letter includes terms in a job description, leaving out thousands of potential job candidates. The concerns go beyond text. HireVue dropped its facial analysis of interviews in March 2020 after the Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a complaint against the company with the Federal Trade Commission alleging the tool caused privacy harm to its candidates. In November, the New York City Council passed a bill requiring employers and staffing agencies to conduct an annual bias audit if they use AI tools to screen job candidates.

Relying on imperfect AI-enabled hiring tools such as these means “employers artificially and significantly constrain the pool of people they consider,” Fuller said.

“Then, they’re left with either very few candidates or candidates that might be borderline overqualified so they are more likely to turnover,” he said.