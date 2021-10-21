Retailers are having their own supply chain issues, leading to a battle for packing materials

While holiday shoppers are already panicking about not being able to get their hands on hot gifts this year, retailers have bigger worries — how to wrap those items and get them to their destinations intact.

Just as with computer chips, packaging materials made out of plastic, paper and cardboard are all in short supply. When sellers can get these critical goods, they find that costs have skyrocketed.

“I think this holiday season is going to be an eye-opener for everybody,” said Andrew Hogenson, global managing partner of consumer goods, retail and logistics at Infosys Consulting.

Producer price data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows how the problem is snowballing. “You have a constrained amount of supply of these raw materials at the same time you have an increase in demand,” Hogenson said.

“We’re seeing it right now, and it’s something I would say has progressively gotten worse over the past several months,” said Joe Stefani, co-founder and president of Desert Cactus, an e-commerce company founded in 2012 that sells licensed collectibles and accessories such as keychains, flags and stickers.

“I think this year we're going to do somewhere around 750,000 packages going out,” he said — and all of those packages have gotten more expensive.

“For things like boxes, there were already price increases last year. We just got hit with that again this year, and we’ll probably see a similar increase next year,” he said.

Prices for plastic materials and resins, a category that includes plastic packaging materials, has been climbing sharply due to rising demand as well as the deep freeze that struck Texas in February, an event that disrupted production.

“The types of materials that would be key and the raw materials that go into them — polyethylenes, polyurethanes — we’ve seen the cost of those raw materials surging to the tune of 50 percent, year-over-year,” said Vipul Shah, chief product officer of Next Trucking, a logistics technology startup. “The story for packaging is the same.”

An industry shift from single-use plastic packaging materials to sustainable paper products increased demand even prior to the pandemic.

Simon Geale, executive vice president at supply chain and procurement management firm Proxima, said some of the demand for cardboard reflects a secular trend away from single-use plastic packaging materials. Plastic was falling out of favor among some shippers as more turned to paper products — made from sustainable resources as well as more easily recyclable — which had increased demand for paper products even prior to the pandemic.

When plastic prices spiked after the Texas freeze, demand for cardboard envelopes, boxes and padding grew further. Paper mills, many of which were knocked offline in the early months of the pandemic, have been scrambling to catch up since. Raw material such as paper pulp imported from China has been been caught up in the shipping bottleneck, and the resulting shortfall is reflected in the price: After bottoming out in September of 2020, the price of cardboard hit a new record in January and is continuing to rise.

“With boxes, we’ll have an issue getting certain sizes,” Stefani said. For some items, he has resorted to squeezing them into smaller boxes, although he worries that the shipment could suffer damage during shipping as a result. “The packaging is too expensive right now, or we can’t get hold of it,” he told NBC News.

These cascading supply shocks came even as more people spend more money online. According to data from the Adobe Digital Economy Index, online shopping rose on a year-over-year basis in the first eight months of this year, a remarkable rise given that 2020 had seen a huge spike over the prior year because Covid-19 lockdowns confined millions of people to their homes last year. Adobe found that e-commerce now accounts for about 20 percent of consumer spending.

That adds up to a lot of bags, boxes and envelopes, and businesses like Stefani’s are at the back of the queue.

“Someone like Amazon is obviously going to be at the front of the line to get their share of capacity, whereas these smaller businesses are at the back of the line,” Hogenson said. “They don't have the ability to absorb these costs as easily... whereas smaller- to mid-sized businesses are going to be stuck, or have to pay exorbitant prices.”

It's really been a case of get what you can, use what you can.”

“At the moment, that’s where we’ve seen the run over the last year or so. It's really been a case of get what you can, use what you can,” Geale said. Smaller companies, in particular, have often had to settle for thinner, lower quality or more cheaply made containers.

“We’ve seen companies trade down — in particular it’s been the mid-market and lower market who don't have the purchasing power to forward-buy and have to make the most tradeoffs,” he said.

“You're seeing the after effects of some fundamental business practices in the global economy,” Shah said. “Supply chains that were built on the principle of not holding inventory, expecting that goods are going to be flowing freely,” — a major overlooked vulnerability that was exposed by the disruption of the pandemic.

With flaws in just-in-time inventory management exposed by the pandemic, more online-dependent companies are expanding their network of suppliers and seeking out domestic sources of packaging materials and containers, and being more willing to swallow the higher costs of recycled cardboard and paper.

Some analysts are hopeful that this disruption will foster innovation that could help pave the way for more sustainable options in packaging. “Some companies are using this as a way to prime the pump in their sustainability initiatives,” Hogenson said.

At the business-to-business level, this shift is starting to happen, Geale said. “We’re seeing plastic pallets in place of wood and cardboard, particularly in food and industrial parts,” he said. He acknowledged that plastic gets a bad rap, but said that extending the life cycle helps to mitigate the environmental impact. “We have a bit of a downer on plastic, but if used correctly and reused in a circular model… it can be a really strong solution,” he said.

It also helps companies that are being pressured by shareholders and customers alike to shrink their carbon footprints. “Packaging is a real hot spot for consumer consciousness,” Geale said.

Prior to the pandemic, Stefani said Desert Cactus had been taking steps to convert to more sustainable packaging, at the behest of some of his larger clients.

“Right when we were getting into Covid, we were trying to switch a lot of our packages to be more green-friendly [with] post-consumer content,” he said. “For us, because of the types of clients we have — we’re dealing with a lot of institutions, we’re getting into entertainment — these are things they want to see.”

Stefani is finding now, though, that he has much more competition when he tries to source post-consumer packing materials. “We switched over, but everybody’s trying to do that right now,” Stefani said. “I think that’s added to the complexity.”

Hogenson said the hope is that these growing pains can spur the kinds of breakthroughs that will create more holistic change. “In some respects, that’s the silver lining of this cloud,” he said. “In the end, you can say this is a good thing because something needed to kick us in the butt to move to recycled materials.”