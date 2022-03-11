Small shops struggle to keep Ukrainian items on their shelves

For three years, Gleb Gavrilov and his mother, Marina Begiv, have run a small store in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York that specializes in foods and other products from Russia and Eastern Europe.

Gleb Gavrilov, right, and his mother, Marina, at their store. Marina worked at the store for years before she bought the business. Justin J Wee for NBC News

The shelves of their store, Moscow on the Hudson, are lined with neatly stacked cans of spats fish from Lithuania and Norwegian cod liver. There are Ukrainian honey cakes in the deli case, and jars of birch tree juice, which Ukrainians jokingly call “radiation water” in reference to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The store, not much bigger than a New York hotel room, has been serving a steady clientele of Serbian, Ukrainian, Russia and Georgian shoppers since it opened under a different name two decades ago. It weathered the Great Recession and stayed afloat during the pandemic by ramping up its online business. But Gavrilov is worried that the war in Ukraine, and it’s impact on Eastern European exports, could bring his business to a halt.

With the whole Ukraine and Russia fighting, I don’t think they’ll be sending anything to America,” said Gavrilov, 39, who immigrated to the U.S. from Georgia in 1992, with his now 70-year-old mother. She worked at the store for years before she bought the business.

About 60 percent of the products at Moscow on the Hudson are imported from Russia and Ukraine through distributors based mainly in Brooklyn. Gavrilov said vendors have been urging customers to place orders for popular products like Russian cereals, Ukrainian candies and specialty chocolates as soon as possible, before supplies run out.

“I’m a little worried I won’t fill the store,” Gavrilov said.