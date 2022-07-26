Mayor joins Starbucks picket line: 'Boston stands with you'

The mayor of Boston joined Starbucks workers on a picket line Monday to show her support for unionization efforts at the coffee chain's location there.

Mayor Michelle Wu said she wanted to stand with the workers who are part of a movement to organize unions at Starbucks stores nationwide.

“I am here because I want you to know very clearly that the city of Boston stands with you,” Wu said Monday according to WBZ-TV. “We are going to make sure that Boston continues to lead the way in fighting for safe working conditions and the benefits and wages and respect that you all deserve.”

In an open letter published July 18 and directed at the current store manager and district manager, the striking Boston workers accused Starbucks of slashing work hours and creating a “chaotic and hostile” work environment. They also said a supervisor who helped organize the workers was removed.

Wu called the alleged union-busting by Starbucks was “disgraceful.”

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week, it told NBC Boston it “values each of our partners and we respect their legal rights to engage in organizing activity or protest.”

“We are grateful for each partner who did come into work today and we are doing our best to listen to the concerns of all our partners,” a representative said in a statement

More than 270 stores across the country are now seeking union representation, according to Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union that is supporting the organizing efforts.