Sunday's Super Bowl attracted 99.9 million viewers, marking the first growth since 2016

Though conventional television continues to lose viewers, Super Bowl LIV attracted 99.9 million viewers Sunday on Fox, easily topping last year's 98.5 million viewers and marking the first growth since 2015, according to early numbers from Nielsen, the media measurement company.
The game included a dramatic fourth-quarter finish in which the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers by a final score of 31-20, and also featured a racy halftime show by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez that drew considerable attention.
While the Super Bowl’s popularity has been on the decline for the past few years, the regular NFL season has risen the past two years, gaining 5 percent this past season. The Super Bowl is attracting more viewers now than it was 20 years ago; in 2000, the game attracted 88.4 million viewers, when the St. Louis Rams played the Tennessee Titans.
Digital viewing is also boosting numbers. A tweet from the NFL noted that the game's total audience, as measured by Nielsen, was 102 million viewers, including Fox, Spanish language channel Fox Deportes, and three digital platforms (Fox, NFL, and Verizon).
“It’s a very positive story for our clients to see linear [traditional TV] measurement growth," said sports advertising expert Jeremy Carey, managing director of Optimum Sports. “Those who invested in the game should be very pleased."
This year, a 30-second commercial cost around $5.6 million, which Carey said could be viewed as good value in part because of all the attention the NFL generates across the media. Carey said demand for advertising had been the highest he has seen in some years.
However, Carey noted that core demographic audiences were slightly down in the 18-49 year age group and the 25-54 year age group.