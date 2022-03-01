How about a sweater with that carton of eggs?

Some of the nation’s biggest retailers — including Target, Kohl’s and Gap — report quarterly profits this week, and investors will be listening for guidance from company executives on managing inflation, rising prices and supply chain problems. They’ll also be looking for the companies’ strategies for keeping consumers — who so far have shown little inclination to stop spending — buying at their stores.

Target weighed in Tuesday morning, with quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Now, in its second year of pandemic-driven, supercharged sales, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the company expects growth to continue, even as consumers face higher prices for food, fuel and other goods.

“They’re watching and looking for value right now, but they’re also looking for newness and experience,” he told CNBC on Tuesday. “There’s certainly a consumer who’s worried about inflation, but they’ve got a pretty healthy balance sheet right now.”

Target also said it would expand its grocery business.

Walmart, the nation’s second-largest retailer, behind Amazon, delivered its quarterly report last week, also beating expectations. In a page out of Target’s book, the discount giant also unveiled the first spring first collection from designer Brandon Maxwell. Maxwell, who's been a judge on "Project Runway," is best known for dressing celebrities like Lady Gaga and Meghan Markle in designs that can cost thousands of dollars. He was brought on in the spring as the creative director for Walmart’s Scoop and Free Assembly brands.

The lines, which became available in about 20 percent of Walmart’s 4,700 U.S. stores last week, are part of the company’s push to attract younger, hipper shoppers — the type as interested in posting on Instagram as in stocking up on bargain socks and T-shirts.

“Collaborations like this are a good approach, and other retailers have seen success with it,” Bryan Eshelman, a managing director in the retail practice at AlixPartners, said.

The most notable of those retailers is Target, whose 20 years of collaborations with Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu and other big-name designers have earned the retailer a reputation as the home of affordable chic.

But for Walmart, the Maxwell partnership is about more than fashion. Walmart is first and foremost a grocery chain. Grocery sales accounted for 56 percent of its $572 billion in annual revenue last year. “But it’s no secret the grocery business is a thin-margin business,” Eshelman said.

With food prices up 7.4 percent over the past year, there’s a limit to how much retailers can push those extra costs onto consumers, especially if low prices are part of the brand. But apparel and other categories provide “a little more headroom for a company’s profit margins,” Eshelman said.

“No one says that shirt has to be $50 or $40,” said Scott Cicarelli, a retail analyst with Truist Securities. “The consumer doesn’t know because it’s new and exclusive, so you have the opportunity to make extra margin.”

The typical markup on a retailer’s private-label apparel, for instance, is somewhere between 200 and 250 percent, according to retail analysts. So a blouse that costs $10 to manufacture would be purchased by a retailer for $12 or $13, and then the retailer sells it to the consumer for between $24 and $39. For a company the size of Walmart, which wields tremendous sway over its suppliers, wholesale costs are likely much lower.

With the Maxwell lines, which include hundreds of items that range in price from $8 to $75, Walmart is positioning itself to capture dollars from low- and middle-income shoppers, who may have come for groceries, but feeling squeezed by rising prices for gas and energy, decide to check out the clothing.

“As [Covid-19] hopefully fades into endemic as opposed to a pandemic, people will be refreshing their wardrobe,” Eshelman said. “That will intersect with Walmart being a price leader and will be a tail wind for them.”

Walmart has done well with basic apparel in the past, but the company has struggled to make a mark when it comes to fashion. In 2017, it acquired menswear company Bonobos and womenswear brand ModCloth. The following year, it rolled out a series of exclusive in-house apparel brands and acquired the plus-size women’s brand Eloquii. But by 2019, ModCloth had been sold off, and Bonobos had been downsized.

“They had a terrific distribution network,” said Michael Prendergast, managing director of Alvarez & Marsal Consumer and Retail Group. “Prices were super sharp, but the value of the product you’re getting for the price was misaligned. It felt cheap in certain items.”

Gwendolyn Cranert, a 26-year-old college student in Santa Clarita, California, has shopped with Walmart for more than 10 years. But after buying a pair of jeans that tore when she washed them and workout clothes that quickly stretched out, she now avoids the apparel racks, she said.

“The quality is not the best,” she said. “I do like the way they design clothes, but when it comes to quality and them being long-lasting, it’s not great.”

Walmart spokesperson Jaeme Laczkowski told NBC News in an email that the company stands “behind the quality of our private and exclusive, elevated brands.” It also uses product reviews to improve products and inform its development process.

Retail experts say quality could become an even greater issue as apparel prices, which climbed 5.4 percent in the year ending in January, according to government data, continue to rise, leaving consumers with less discretionary income.

Cranert said these days she shops for clothes at American Eagle Outfitters, JCPenney and Amazon. But she hasn’t ruled out the new Maxwell collections at Walmart. She’s waiting for the reviews.

“The reviews would have to be four to five stars about the quality,” she said. “I like clothing that is going to last a long time. That way I don’t have to spend more money getting clothes when it shouldn’t be the case.”

…………..