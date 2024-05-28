IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

T-Mobile to acquire most of U.S. Cellular in $4.4 billion deal

T-Mobile said it will use U.S. Cellular wireless spectrum to improve coverage in rural areas while offering better connectivity to U.S. Cellular customers.
Person walking past a T-Mobile store in New York.
A T-Mobile store in New York, on March 16, 2023.Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
/ Source: CNBC.com
By Todd Haselton, CNBC

T-Mobile announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire most of U.S. Cellular, including stores, some of the wireless operator’s spectrum and its customers, in a deal worth $4.4 billion. The deal includes cash and up to $2 billion of debt.

Shares of U.S. Cellular jumped more than 7% in premarket trading. T-Mobile shares were flat.

T-Mobile said it will use U.S. Cellular wireless spectrum to improve coverage in rural areas while offering better connectivity to U.S. Cellular customers around the United States. The company said it will allow U.S. Cellular customers to keep their current plans or switch to a T-Mobile plan.

U.S. Cellular will retain some of its wireless spectrum and towers and will lease space on at least 2,100 additional towers to T-Mobile. The companies expect the deal to close in mid-2025.

T-Mobile merged with Sprint in 2020 in a deal worth $26 billion.

