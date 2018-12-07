Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Reuters

Ted Baker's CEO and founder Ray Kelvin will take a voluntary leave of absence while allegations about his conduct are investigated, the British fashion retailer said on Friday.

This follows an online campaign claiming to represent over 200 employees which called on the company to end "forced hugging" and "a culture that leaves harassment unchallenged."

"The committee and the board have now been made aware of further serious allegations about the conduct of (Kelvin), which it will also be investigating," the company said in a statement.

The company said it would not comment on the nature of the allegations.

Ted Baker has set up an independent committee of non-executive directors to look into the allegations.