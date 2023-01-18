Trial over Elon Musk's 'funding secured' tweet kicks off

Opening arguments kick off Wednesday in a trial that will see Tesla face off against shareholders who are accusing the company of misleading them over a tweet by Elon Musk that stated funding had been "secured" to take the electric car company private.

Lead shareholder plaintiff Glen Littleton is seeking billions of dollars in damages over the August 2018 tweet, which prompted a brief rise in Tesla's stock price. Shares of company stock began a steady decline that continued into the following year.

The fallout led to an investigation by federal regulators. Musk and Tesla were separately fined $20 million and Musk was forced to step down as Tesla's chairman. He also agreed to a requirement to have lawyers review his statements about Tesla before publishing them on social media.

Elon Musk arrives at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022, in New York. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images file

Last May, Judge Edward Chen, who is overseeing the trial, granted Littleton and the other plaintiffs summary judgment that Musk's remarks about the take-private deal were false and reckless. A Northern California jury will now determine whether Musk knowingly made the false statement, how the tweet affected share price, and any damages.

“Everything is lined up for a plaintiffs’ win here,” Minor Myers, who teaches corporate law at the University of Connecticut, told Reuters — adding the ruling in May means the shareholders are “starting with runners on base."

The case is unusual because most class-action securities lawsuits are either dismissed or settled out of court. Hundreds of U.S. securities class actions have been filed every year since the current laws governing the cases went into effect in 1996, but only 15 resulted in trial verdicts, according to the law firm Wolf Popper LLP.

If shareholders ultimately prevail and win damages, it will likely be years before they can collect due to the appeals process, experts said.

It is not clear whether Musk himself will testify. Other Tesla-linked individuals, including Larry Ellison, former board member and Oracle Corp. co-founder; and James Murdoch, current board member and son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, may also testify.