The former lab director of the blood-testing company Theranos stood by his earlier testimony in the trial of former CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Monday, saying he believed Holmes "needs to pay her debt to society" for actions she committed while leading the now-defunct company.

Adam Rosendorff appeared in court after it came to light that he had visited Holmes' residence in August and allegedly expressed a feeling that he had "done something wrong" during Holmes' trial. Rosendorff's purported remarks prompted Holmes' attorneys to seek a new one.

Holmes, 38, was convicted in January on four counts of fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The saga of Theranos, once valued at some $9 billion before its collapse amid scandal, has captured the public's attention as a symbol of the excesses of Silicon Valley.

Holmes was slated to be sentenced Monday, but U.S. District Judge Edward Davila granted a motion by Holmes' defense earlier this month to hear new testimony from Rosendorff regarding his summer visit and the possibility that prosecutorial misconduct had been committed.

Under questioning by Davila on Monday, Rosendorff said he felt remorseful about the possibility that Holmes’ young child with Evans would be without her mother if Holmes is sentenced to prison.

Rosendorff added, without explanation, that “it is my understanding she is pregnant again.” The Associated Press has not verified that information. An attorney for Holmes did not immediately respond to comment sought by NBC News.

Under grilling by Holmes attorney Lance Wade, Rosendorff said flatly: “The government was trying to get to the truth of what happened — what Elizabeth Holmes did.”

“I don’t want to help Ms. Holmes,” Rosendorff added. “The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society.”

Sunny Balwani, Holmes' former business and romantic partner, had also sought a new trial based on the circumstances surrounding Rosendorff's summer visit. But in a two-page order issued last week, Davila rejected the request, saying Rosendorff's testimony pertained only to Holmes.

Balwani was convicted in July on fraud charges related to his time at Theranos. He is expected to be sentenced in November.