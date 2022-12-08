Thousands of workers at 15 U.S. airports plan rallies and strikes in support of better working conditions

Airport workers across the country are rallying and walking off the job Thursday to draw attention to current working conditions and legislation that could improve them.

Workers at 15 U.S. airports, including ones in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Phoenix, plan to participate in on-site rallies. Formal strikes — which could disrupt operations — are planned at Boston Logan, Chicago-O'Hare and Newark International airports.

The actions are expected to take place throughout the day and will see cabin cleaners, baggage handlers, janitors, security guards, wheelchair attendants and more participate.

“Airport workers like me and working people all across the economy are fed up,” said Verna Montalvo, a cabin cleaner at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, in a statement provided by the Service Employees International Union, which is planning the action.

The rallies are in support of the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act, introduced in June by U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). It would set a minimum wage of $15 for airport service workers, as well as ensure the workers have paid time off, holidays, adequate healthcare, and other benefits. It would be similar to what other federal contractors currently receive.

"Without us, no one could travel safely to visit their families over the holidays. Seeing smiles on passengers’ faces gives me a huge sense of pride, but it comes at a huge cost when I can’t support my own family on poverty wages," Montalvo said.

Workers at Newark, O'Hare and Boston-Logan International Airport are going on strike to protest unfair labor conditions alleged against their direct employer, Swissport International AG.

“With the holiday travel season upon us, it’s more important than ever that employers in Boston and nationwide pay airport workers the money they’ve rightfully earned while respecting their legally protected right to unionize,” said executive vice president of SEIU local 32BJ Roxana Rivera in a statement.

In a statement, Swissport denied any unfair labor practices were being committed. It said it fully complies with labor regulations and operating permits, and that it provides competitive wages and benefits.

This year's unprecedented air travel snarls have spilled over into working the lives of the airport staffers, who have been blamed for delays and have seen their time to clean planes shortened to just a few minutes, SEIU said in a release.

At LaGuardia International Airport in New York City, workers in charge of unloading bags from planes have also been told to work as cabin cleaners, SEIU said.

“We get blamed for delays, but we’re only given a few minutes to clean and don’t have enough people to do the work,” said Omar Rodriquez, a ramp agent and cabin cleaner at LaGuardia, in a statement. “No one wants to stay because the pay and benefits are not enough for what we do."

A news conference Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. in support of the Good Airports bill will feature Markey along with Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) and others.