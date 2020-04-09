Truckers brave personal and economic risks to replenish shelves

Chris Lynberg and his daughter, Nora, 7, give free lunches to truck drivers at a rest area along Interstate 10 in Sacaton, Ariz., south of Phoenix, on March 31, 2020. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 lunches from Dilly's Deli to westbound truck drivers in appreciation for their delivering medical supplies, food and other necessities during the coronavirus outbreak.

Matt York / AP