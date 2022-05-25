Twitter fined $150 million on accusation of deceptive practices

Federal regulators announced charges against Twitter on Wednesday, saying the social media platform deceptively used personal account data for targeted advertising.

The Federal Trade Commission has fined Twitter $150 million.

According to a statement from the Federal Trade Commission, millions of Twitter users provided phone numbers or email addresses between 2014 and 2019 after the company told them the information would be used to help secure their accounts.

Twitter then used that information for targeted advertising, the FTC alleged, allowing advertisers to reach specific consumers by matching the information with data they already had or obtained from data brokers.

“This practice affected more than 140 million Twitter users, while boosting Twitter’s primary source of revenue,” said FTC Chair Lina M. Khan in a statement.

A representative for Twitter referred a request for comment to a company blog post in which Twitter chief privacy officer Damien Kieran said that "some email addresses and phone numbers provided for account security purposes may have been inadvertently used for advertising," and that the issue was addressed as of September 17, 2019.

"Keeping data secure and respecting privacy is something we take extremely seriously, and we have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way," Kieran wrote. "In reaching this settlement, we have paid a $150M USD penalty, and we have aligned with the agency on operational updates and program enhancements to ensure that people’s personal data remains secure and their privacy protected."

Advertising currently represents the bulk of Twitter's revenue. The exact number of active users on the platform has become a flashpoint amid the social media company's sale to Elon Musk, who accused the company of obfuscating how many automated accounts or "bots" are on the site.

Musk also wants to cut down on the amount of advertising the site uses in general, hoping to create paid subscription products for the platform instead.