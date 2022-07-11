Twitter says Musk’s request to terminate the deal is invalid

Twitter said Monday in a letter that billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to terminate his proposed $44 billion acquisition of the social media company is “invalid and wrongful.”

The letter followed Musk’s declaration on Friday that he plans to scrap the deal over allegations that Twitter undercounts the number of spam accounts on its service, among other reasons.

Musk’s attorneys argued in Friday’s letter that Twitter breached its obligations related to the acquisition by allegedly failing to provide the executive with the sufficient information necessary to calculate the number of spam accounts on the service.

However, Twitter attorney William Savitt of the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz argued in Monday’s letter that “Twitter has breached none of its obligations under the Agreement.”

Savitt wrote that Twitter has upheld all of its obligations and that the agreement remains in effect. “As it has done, Twitter will continue to provide information reasonably requested by Mr. Musk under the Agreement and to diligently take all measures required to close the transaction,” he wrote.

He added that “Twitter reserves all contractual, legal, and other rights, including its right to specifically enforce the Musk Parties’ obligations under the Agreement.

Attorneys for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.