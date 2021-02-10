Twitter to uphold permanent ban against Trump, even if he were to run for office again

Twitter will uphold its ban on former President Donald Trump, even if he were to run for office again, according to the company's chief financial officer.

“When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” Twitter CFO Ned Segal told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday morning.

“Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence,” Segal said. “He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service.”

Segal also pushed back against claims that users may have fled to other social media platforms in response to Trump’s removal.

“We added 40 million people to our DAU [daily active user count] last year, and 5 million last quarter,” Segal said. “In January, we added more DAU than the average of the last four Januarys, so hopefully that gives people a sense for the momentum we’ve got from all the hard work we’ve done on the service.”

Twitter was the first social media platform to take permanent action against Trump following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, after applying an initial 12-hour suspension.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company announced in a blog post on Jan. 8.

Snapchat has also permanently banned Trump.

Facebook continues to uphold its temporary suspension on Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts until further notice. The Facebook Oversight Board, an independent digital supreme court for the company, is in the midst of reviewing the case and is expected to announce whether the decision stands in the coming months.