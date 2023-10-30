Auto workers strike is over as union and GM reach potential deal

The United Auto Workers strike is set to end as the union and General Motors announced a tentative agreement on a new contract Monday, according to sources cited by CNBC.

The pending deal comes just days after similar deals with Ford and Stellantis.

The union announced a framework agreement with Ford on Wednesday, followed by on Saturday by a deal with Stellantis, which makes Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler vehicles.

The pacts must be approved by local UAW leaders and then ratified by a simple majority of each automaker’s union-represented workers. That process will take several days.

About 13,000 UAW members went on strike September 15, following the expiration of their previous contract with the Big Three. That gradually expanded to about 40,000 of the union's 146,000 members walking off the job. That slowed production for each company, with the effects ramping up over time.

GM said last week the strike was costing it $200 million per week.

If members approve the contracts, they will last four and a half years. Union members will get an 11% initial wage increase and a pay bump of 25% over the course of the deal. The new contract also reinstates cost-of-living adjustments, lets workers reach top wages in three years instead of eight, and protects workers' right to strike over plant closures, among other significantly enhanced benefits.

UAW members agreed to give up on cost-of-living adjustments in the wake of the 2007-08 Great Recession, which nearly pushed GM and Chrysler into bankruptcy. That became a major point of contention in the current talks, with UAW President Shawn Fain saying that the automakers were making record profits while their employees struggled with the effects of the worst inflation in 40 years.

Ford and Stellantis workers ended their strike after those agreements were announced, while the union called for more GM employees to walk off the job at the same time it announced its proposed contract with Stellantis.