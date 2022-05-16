Uber launches electric-car service featuring fleet of Teslas

Uber is launching a new electric vehicle service that will allow users to request a ride in an electric vehicle.

The service, called Uber Comfort Electric, is debuting in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Dubai, and features electric vehicles from Tesla and Polestar.

The rollout comes a year after Uber announced its partnership with Hertz to make up to 50,000 Teslas available for Uber drivers to rent by 2023.

"As part of Uber’s global commitment to becoming a zero-emissions mobility platform by 2040, we’re continuing to take steps to help you go electric," the company said in a statement.

Uber is also adding more features to its platform to incentivize drivers to switch to electric vehicles, including an EV cost calculator and a map showing where EV chargers are located.

The EV features are part of a suite of new announcements Uber unveiled Monday. The ride-hailing company also launched Uber Travel, which is designed to coordinate a rider's car bookings for each leg of a longer journey.

The company is also rolling out Uber Charter, which will let users book buses for group gatherings. The company is partnering with the bus group US Coachways to facilitate vetted, third-party vehicles and drivers for these bookings. Alongside this, it is offering a new voucher program for bookers to cover the cost of rides for guests.

And, Uber is also making it possible to sports fans to order food ahead at stadium concessions via Uber Eats or Postmates.

Although Uber saw growth in rides and food orders in the first quarter of 2022, the company is still not profitable, and has seen its share price dragged down amid the broader sell-off among tech companies. In an email this month obtained by CNBC, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees that going forward, the company would have to treat hiring "as a privilege" as it sought to cut costs.

“It’s clear that the market is experiencing a seismic shift and we need to react accordingly,” Khosrowshahi said.