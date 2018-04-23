Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses

It's the first fine that controversial CFPB head Mick Mulvaney has imposed since he took over the bureau in late November.

by Associated Press /

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Wells Fargo is being fined a combined $1 billion by two federal regulators for abuses tied to its mortgage and auto lending businesses.

The bank will pay $500 million to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, its main bank regulator, as well as $500 million to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

This is the first fine that Mick Mulvaney, appointed as acting director of the CFPB by President Trump, has imposed since he took over the bureau in late November.

Related

Wells Fargo under fire — again — for improperly closing accounts

Wells Fargo was fined $100 million by the CFPB in September 2016 after its employees opened as many as 3.5 million bank and credit card accounts without getting customers' authorization. The bank has been under investigation for other practices since then.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.