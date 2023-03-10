IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wells Fargo says 'technical issue' causing customers to report missing deposits

The bank sought to reassure frustrated customers that their accounts remained secure and said it was working to resolve the issue.
People walk past a Wells Fargo branch on Jan. 10, 2023 in New York.
By Rob Wile

A "technical issue" was causing some Wells Fargo customers to see missing deposits in their accounts, the bank said Friday.

In response to complains on Twitter, Wells Fargo representatives said that the issue may be leading customers to see incorrect balances or missing transactions but that their accounts "continue to be secure."

Wells Fargo said in a statement on Friday afternoon that it was aware that some customers’ direct deposit transactions "are not showing on their accounts."

"We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience," the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

