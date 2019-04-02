Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 10:44 AM GMT / Source: CNBC.com By Lauren Hirsch, CNBC

Whole Foods is slashing prices on hundreds of items, starting Wednesday, extending its focus beyond enticing Prime shoppers.

The specialty grocer’s last major price cut for all customers was in November 2017. In the interim, it has been rolling out more perks catered to members of Amazon Prime, such as offering them an extra 10 percent off discounted products.

Amazon, which acquired Whole Foods in July 2017, had hoped to convert more Prime members into Whole Foods shoppers. The better Whole Foods is able to sync in-store shopping with Amazon Prime, the better it will be able to target its ads and promotions.

Prime’s ranks surpassed more than 100 million people last year. Prime members now qualify for two-hour delivery at Whole Foods, they can use Alexa to add groceries to their Prime Now cart and arrange for grocery pick-up within 30 minutes at some locations.

The price cuts planned for Wednesday, however, extend beyond Amazon prime customers. Whole Foods will slash its prices on hundreds of products, with a focus on produce, such as greens, tomatoes and tropical fruits. Customers will save an average of 20 percent on the new reduced-price items.

“Whole Foods Market continues to maintain the high quality standards that we’ve championed for nearly 40 years and, with Amazon, we will lower more prices in the future, building on the positive momentum from previous price investments,” Whole Foods Chief Executive Officer John Mackey said in a statement.

Whole Foods will continue to build on its special offers for Prime members, as well as efforts to promote sales online. The grocer is doubling the number of exclusive deals for Prime members, it said on Monday.

The company also hasn’t given up on trying to recruit more Prime members. In April, Amazon will offer Whole Foods customers $10 off a $20 purchase when they try Prime online. New members can try Prime free for 30 days.