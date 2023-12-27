Amazon Prime Video viewers will have to pay an extra $2.99 monthly in January to avoid ads

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Amazon Prime Video viewers seeking to avoid ads during shows and movies will have to pay an extra $2.99 per month starting in late January.

The ad-free tier will officially roll out Jan. 29 and come on top of the $139 annual cost of an Amazon Prime subscription, or the $8.99-a-month standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription.

That means users who choose not to pay the extra fee to go ad-free will start seeing commercials on Prime Video content starting on the same date.

Amazon previously announced its intention to show ads on Prime Video in September, though it said it hoped to show "meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers."

Here is how various streaming services will compare once Amazon's new fee kicks in:

Amazon Prime Video Ad-Free (standalone): $10.99 a month

$10.99 a month Amazon Prime Video Ad-Free (with Prime subscription): $16.99 a month

$16.99 a month Netflix Standard: $15.49 a month

$15.49 a month Disney+ Ad-Free: $13.99 a month

$13.99 a month Hulu Ad-Free: $17.99 a month

$17.99 a month NBCUniversal's Peacock: $11.99 a month

$11.99 a month Max: $15.99 a month

Advertising has taken a growing share of Amazon’s business, and now comprises more than 8% of the company’s total net sales, according to the company’s financial statements. Advertising income surpassed income from subscription services in 2022, the statements show.

Meanwhile, Amazon indicated it continues to suffer net losses from licensing and distribution of video content. Those losses are emblematic of the industry-wide struggle to come up with a viable financial model for streaming, and a key reason why many streaming platforms have raised their prices.