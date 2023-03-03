Baskin-Robbins is rolling out chicken and waffles flavored ice cream

Ice cream lovers: If you like a little savory with your sweet, Baskin-Robbins has a new flavor coming your way.

The ice cream purveyor is debuting what it calls Chick’n & Waffles as its latest flavor of the month.

According to a news release, the flavor features "buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream with plenty of crispy chick’n* and waffle flavored bites drizzled in a decadent bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl."

It doesn't contain any actual chicken, the company said. But the inspiration is foul-focused.

“At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick’n & Waffles,” said Hannah Suits, director of brand marketing for Baskin-Robbins. “This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops.”

To mark the occasion, Baskin-Robbins will give out free unlimited scoops of the flavor from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at its 1225 1st Ave. Upper East Side location in New York City.