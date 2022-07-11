Big Olaf Creamery recalls ice cream products after multi-state listeria outbreak

The Florida Department of Health said Big Olaf Creamery is recalling its products amid an investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak that has killed at least one person.

On Friday, the Department shared a news article stating Sarasota, Fla.-based Big Olaf had agreed to recall its products. A Department representative told NBC News that Big Olaf on Friday agreed to stop production and conduct a recall.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the products were being investigated for causing a listeria outbreak that has been linked to at least one death and at least 22 hospitalizations. The agency tweeted Friday that Americans should avoid consuming Big Olaf products and throw them out if they owned any.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune also reported Monday that Big Olaf Creamery stores that continued to sell the company’s ice cream even after it was linked to the outbreak had temporarily closed as they worked to return possibly affected products.

“They stopped production and they’re having retailers return the product to the production facility,” a Florida DOH spokesperson told the paper.

Big Olaf's website lists 15 retail locations in Florida.

According to the CDC, five people linked to the outbreak became ill during their pregnancy, and one person’s illness resulted in fetal loss. One death in a person who was not pregnant was reported in Illinois. The CDC notes listeria infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

Big Olaf could not be reached for comment. On July 3, it posted a statement on Facebook saying any links to its products were speculation in an ongoing investigation.