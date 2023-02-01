Conagra recalls 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry

Conagra Brands is recalling some 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect.

The recall primarily affects goods sold under the Armour brand, including Armour Vienna Sausage and Armour Chicken Vienna Sausage. Vienna Sausages sold under several other brands, including Goya, are also affected. The full list of items can be found here.

The meat and poultry products were produced between Dec. 12 and Jan. 13.

The recall notice on the Agriculture Department's website states that a Conagra establishment notified it "after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse."

"Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans," it said.

The Agriculture Department added it is "concerned that some product may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries." Shoppers who have purchased these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.