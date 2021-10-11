Chart: Gas prices hit a new high. Here's how much a gallon costs now.

The price of a gallon of gas keeps going up.

According to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices across North America, the average price of a gallon in the United States hit a seven-year high this month at $3.26 per gallon.

Average prices are even higher in certain states, topping $4 in California and parts of the Pacific Northwest.

After surpassing $3 a gallon for the first time in more than half a decade in the spring, the average cost of a gallon has steadily trickled up. Experts say there are multiple factors for the increase, from pandemic-related supply issues to Hurricane Ida.

Track the average cost of a gallon over the past five years with this chart: