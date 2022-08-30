A Pennsylvania-based creamery is recalling cheeses sold at Washington, D.C.-area farmers markets over fears they may have been contaminated with Listeria.

Newburg, Pennsylvania-based Keswick Creamery is recalling Calverley cheese, Vulkwin’s Folly cheese, Vermeer cheese, havarti cheese, Wallaby cheese, cider-washed tomme cheese, feta cheese, whole-milk ricotta, all varieties of bovre cheese and varieties of quark cheese. According to a news release, a routine sampling program that the Food and Drug Administration conducted revealed some finished products contained the bacteria.

The cheeses were distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

No illnesses have been reported as of Tuesday, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, Keswick Creamery has already stopped the production and distribution of all products as the agency and the company continue their investigation into what caused the issue.

Consumers who bought any of the listed cheese from Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm LLC are urged to discard it, the release said.