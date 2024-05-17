Chevy Bolt owners to receive settlement checks after successful class-action suit over faulty batteries

Chevy Bolt owners are eligible for settlement checks as part of a $150 million class-action settlement with General Motors and South Korean industrial group LG over faulty batteries.

According to documents filed in a Michigan court Thursday, Bolt EV owners who installed software before Dec. 31, 2023 that had been designed to fix the battery issue will be eligible to receive a check for up to $1,400. Customers who sold their Bolt or terminated their leases before the software remedy was released — or ones who received a replacement battery — will receive a $700 check at minimum.

“GM, LG Energy Solution and LG Electronics have agreed to a settlement with plaintiffs to resolve class action litigation related to the Bolt EV battery recall,” GM said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

“As a result, Bolt owners who received a battery replacement or who have installed the latest advanced diagnostic software may qualify for compensation,” the company said.

GM began recalling Bolt EVs after receiving multiple complaints about the LG-branded batteries catching fire.

The recall effort ultimately cost GM nearly $2 billion.