Klondike is discontinuing the Choco Taco

A beloved summer treat may have seen its last days.

The Choco Taco, the taco-shaped ice cream snack made by Klondike, is on its way out after nearly 40 years as the company looks to make other products available.

“Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” the company said in a statement on its website. “A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco.”

As recently as last week, Klondike, a division of Good Humor-Breyers, itself owned by the food conglomerate Unilever, said single-count Choco Tacos would still be available at ice cream trucks and convenience stores nationwide.

It was not immediately clear what caused the company to reverse course. A spokesperson for Unilever did not immediately respond to a request for comment.