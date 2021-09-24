From Christmas trees to kids' lunches, product shortages continue to hamper shoppers

From Christmas trees to sportswear, product shortages continue to frustrate consumers across the country amid ongoing labor shortages, supply chain snarls, congestion at shipping ports and extreme weather conditions.

Movie fans trying to preorder food items on the AMC Theatres app are currently greeted with an alert that “Due to nationwide supply chain issues, some of your favorite items may be temporarily unavailable.”

Other food and drink items that have run low recently include chicken, alcohol and even Lunchables.

Coffee giant Starbucks said it is also seeing localized shortages of certain items.

“These supply chain disruptions are industrywide, and Starbucks is not immune,” company spokesperson Sanja Gould told NBC News.

KFC even stopped advertising one of its menu items on TV out of concern the company would not be able to fulfill surplus demand.

U.S. president Kevin Hochman told Bloomberg earlier this month that the fried chicken joint is opting out of advertising its chicken tenders on television because it “would love to have more to be able to aggressively promote it on TV.”

Grocers are even struggling to meet the food demand for pets, according to Bloomberg.

Adding to the struggle for product availability is a shortage of truck drivers, which means restaurants across the country have had to switch up their menus, swapping out items like baby back ribs for spare ribs in order to keep customers' plates full.

According to a recent report from the American Trucking Association, the industry was already short by more than 60,000 drivers at the end of 2018. That shortage could jump to over 160,000 by 2028, the ATA predicts.

The nationwide labor shortage continues to impact a wide variety of industries, as workers stay home out of fears of contracting the virus, to look after their children while day cares remain closed or fully booked, or because of early retirement or mismatched skills compared to open jobs.

“If you look at the base of a lot of the issues that we're seeing with supply chain, a lot of it is labor-related and it really creates a domino effect,” said Doug Baker, vice president of industry relations at FMI, the Food Industry Association.

“It is very complex. It's almost like putting a puzzle together,” he said.