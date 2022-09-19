Family Dollar is recalling six Colgate products sold stores in 11 different states because they were stored outside of recommended temperature requirements.

The affected items fall under Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash product line. They were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah. The notice represents an expansion of an earlier recall notice this summer.

To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall, the company said.

Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check stocks immediately, and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected products. It said customers who may have bought an affected product may return it to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased. A receipt is not required.

Customers with questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.

The full recall notice, including the list of affected products, can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.