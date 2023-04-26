The Container Store will accept Bed Bath and Beyond coupons through May

If you've still got a Bed Bath and Beyond coupon, its usefulness may not have totally expired.

The Container Store announced Wednesday it was offering a 20% discount off any single item through May 31 "for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location."

Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy Sunday and said it would close all its stores. It later announced that its seemingly ubiquitous coupons would not be accepted beyond Wednesday.

The Container Store also tweeted about the "blue coupon" offer, using a winky-face emoji next to the reference.

Based in Texas, The Container Store had $252.2 million in sales in its most recent quarter, down 5.6%, compared to the same quarter one year ago.