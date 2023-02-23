Two million Cosori air fryers recalled after reports of fires and burns

Two million Cosori brand air fryers are being recalled following hundreds of reports that the machines caught fire and caused burns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

A faulty wire connection prompted the recall. That issue has led to more than 200 reports of the air fryers overheating, according to the consumer agency.

In 10 of those reports, the overheating caused "minor, superficial burn injuries"; in 23, it caused minor property damage.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers," the agency said in its announcement.

In addition to the 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., another 250,000 recalled units were sold in Canada, and about 21,000 were sold in Mexico, according to the federal agency.

Cosori did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The recalled units include several models sold in black, gray, white, blue and red. They were sold from June 2018 to December 2022, and for $70 to $130.

In a statement, Cosori said customers can have their affected models replaced by registering online or by calling 1-888-216-5974.