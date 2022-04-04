Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled after carcinogens found

Two Disney-branded hand sanitizer formulas are being recalled after they were found to contain carcinogens.

Food and Drug Administration testing found that the products, a Mandalorian branded hand sanitizer and a Mickey Mouse branded one, contained benzene and methanol, respectively.

Sales of the products, produced by a third-party manufacturer and imported by the Disney vendor Best Brands Consumer Products Inc., had already been paused last April for unrelated commercial reasons. Best Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the two voluntarily recalled quantities of sanitizer to date, nor for any other finished product lots of its ethyl alcohol 68 percent hand sanitizer products.