Colgate-Palmolive recalls 4.9 million units of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner citing risk of exposure to bacteria

Consumer household goods giant Colgate-Palmolive is recalling approximately 4.9 million units of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner because the products may expose consumers to a harmful bacteria.

According to a Wednesday notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, the recalled products can contain Pseudomonas-species bacteria, which are environmental organisms widely found in soil and water.

Five different scented versions of the cleaner are affected.

A notice on Fabuloso's website says the cause is related to a manufacturing issue in which a preservative was not added at intended levels.

"With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products," the notice says.

The affected products were made between December 14, 2022 and January 23, 2023, when the manufacturing issue was corrected, Fabuloso says. Some 3.9 million of these bottles — or about 80% — were never released to the public for sale, it says.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that could require medical treatment. It says the bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or through a break in the skin. It can also be inhaled.

People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, the commission says.

