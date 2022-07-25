Family Dollar issues nationwide recall of more than 400 products

Family Dollar has issued a nationwide recall of at least 400 personal care and drug products, including brand names like Tylenol, DayQuil, Crest toothpaste, and more.

The items were inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10 due after being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Other recalled products include varieties of Colgate toothpaste, Alka Seltzer, Motrin Ibuprofen, and hundreds of other items.

To date, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall, the FDA said. Customers who may have bought affected products may return them even without a receipt, the agency said.

A full list of products can be found here. Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. EST.