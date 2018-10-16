Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

There’s some seriously life-changing cash up for grabs on Tuesday when the winning numbers are drawn for the $654 million Mega Millions jackpot — the fourth-largest grand prize in U.S. history.

If someone matches all six winning numbers and chooses to take the lump sum, they’ll walk away with $372 million — making them instantly richer than Taylor Swift.

Sure, the odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 302 million, but it doesn’t hurt to start thinking about what you could splash out on with all of that cash if you’re the lucky winner.

A $175 million Los Angeles mansion

Why not purchase the most expensive home for sale in the United States? Of course, a home this expensive has a name: The Manor. Built by Beverly Hills, 90210 producer Aaron Spelling, the home sits on five acres of prime Los Angeles real estate and boasts 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms. Don’t forget to save a little money for decorating.

Start a Major League Soccer team

The bad news: A Mega Millions win isn’t enough to purchase an entire MLB, NBA or NFL team. However, a $150 million franchise fee will get you started on building a Major League Soccer franchise. It will also put you in good company. David Beckham is launching his Inter Miami team in 2020.

$17 million high heeled shoes

Dubbed “the most expensive shoes in the world,” the $17 million gold “Cleopatra” high heels are surrounded by diamonds. Whoever wins the Mega Millions jackpot can also afford to fly first class to Dubai to pick up the shoes from Jada Dubai, a high-end footwear shop, and even have 20 more pairs made while they’re in town.

A famous magazine

Billionaire Marc Benioff bought Time Magazine last month for $190 million, but other titles are still for sale by parent company Meredith. How about Fortune or Sports Illustrated?

One of the most expensive hamburgers in the world

There’s no need to eat a boring, basic cheeseburger when you have $372 million in the bank. One of the most expensive burgers in the world is served at Fleur by Hubert Keller in Las Vegas. At $5,000, the Fleur Burger 5000 includes wagyu beef, foie gras, truffle and is served with a bottle of 1995 Chateau Petrus 5000. It’s a meal the Mega Millions winner can afford to eat 74,400 times.

A trip to the moon

SpaceX isn’t revealing how much billionaire Yusaku Maezawa paid to be first in line for a trip to the moon. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has previously said the cost would be comparable, or slightly more, than the cost of a NASA-crewed trip to the International Space Station. NASA pays around $80 million per seat on the Russian Soyuz rocket, so it’s a safe bet that the Mega Millions winner would have enough to put down a deposit with SpaceX.

An Apple spending spree

Starting at $1,099, the iPhone XS Max is Apple’s most expensive phone ever. With your Mega Millions win, you’ll be able to buy 338,489 iPhones — almost enough for every person in Iceland.

The winning Mega Millions numbers will be drawn Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. If you’re not a winner, the good news is there’s a Powerball jackpot of $345 million up for grabs on Wednesday. The odds of winning that are slightly better, to the tune of 1 in 292 million.