Ford is recalling almost 200,000 SUVs because they could catch fire

Ford Motor Co. is recalling approximately 200,000 SUVs that it said are at risk of catching fire because of heating and cooling fan motors that can malfunction.

The recall affects 2015 to 2017 model-years Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The front blower motor located behind the glove box may fail, creating the fire hazard, a recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford has received reports of 25 fires potentially associated with the faulty part, including 12 involving extensive damage to vehicles. One injury was also reported.

Dealers will be notified Sept. 12 to replace the front blower motors at no cost to owners.

It's the second recall this year in which Ford warned that affected vehicles could catch fire. In May, the company urged the owners of some 2021 model-year Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators to park them outside due to fire risk.