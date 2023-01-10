Federal safety commissioner proposes ban on gas stoves

An official with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is proposing a ban on gas stoves, calling them a "hidden hazard."

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Richard Trumka Jr., said all options would be on the table to regulate the appliances, which have been shown to be harmful to both human health and the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka said, adding the commission could also consider imposing new emissions standards on the appliances.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the CPSC said there was not yet an official proposal on the matter, and that any action to regulate the appliances would involve a "lengthy process."

"Agency staff plans to start gathering data and perspectives from the public on potential hazards associated with gas stoves, and proposed solutions to those hazards later this year," the statement said. "Commission staff also continues to work with voluntary standards organizations to examine gas stove emissions and address potential hazards."

An estimated 40 million American homes still rely on gas stoves. Though some chefs favor them, they can emit hazardous levels of compounds like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, and methane, especially in poorly ventilated areas or if the stoves are not properly maintained. A recent study estimated that as many as one in eight childhood asthma cases in the U.S. can be attributed to the presence of a gas stove in the home.

In a December letter to the CPSC, multiple U.S. senators and representatives urged the commission to take action on the harms of gas stoves, which they noted disproportionately affect minority and low-income communities.

"We ask the CPSC to explicitly evaluate the disparate health outcomes that occur from the coupling of gas stoves with the material realities to which the most vulnerable Americans are subjected, as well as evaluate the health impacts of gas leaks due to gas stoves connections," they wrote.

In a statement, the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers said a ban would be ill-advised.

“A ban on gas cooking appliances would remove an affordable and preferred technology used in more than 40% of homes across the country," it said. "A ban would fail to address the overall concern of indoor air quality while cooking, because all forms of cooking, regardless of heat source, generate air pollutants, especially at high temperatures. A focus on increased use of ventilation is an effective solution to improve indoor air quality while cooking.”