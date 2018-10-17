Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

It’s a sale that would make King Midas — and likely President Donald Trump — proud.

Sotheby’s auction house is holding its first all-gold auction on Wednesday in London and there is, quite literally, something to suit the tastes of every member of the 1 percent.

The star of the show is a 1977 gold painted Ferrari, one of four in the world. Bidding will start at $450,000 for the car, which boasts a chestnut brown — not gold — interior.

And why not celebrate a successful bid on the car with a six liter gold bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne? Bidding for the 2002 bubbly starts at $19,278. Or perhaps you’d prefer the less expensive option: A gold three liter bottle of Louis Roederer 2002 Cristal Brut will start at $6,426.

Whichever sparkling beverage the winning bidder chooses can be poured into a set of eight wine goblets, which have a starting bid of $9,000.

Perhaps the most unusual item on the block is an 18-karat gold bust of supermodel Kate Moss, starting at $300,000. Called "Song of the Siren," the sculpture "boldly articulates the artist’s characteristic investigation into ideas of beauty and celebrity," according to Sotheby's.

Song of the Siren, which has an estimated sale price of around $300,000. Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for Sotheby's

The most expensive item is a 1961 painting from French artist Yves Klein, titled “Monogold Sans Titre.” The small gold panel starts at just over $1 million and articulates “the artist’s life-long preoccupation with the transcendental medium of gold,” according to Sotheby’s.

After all the excitement of Wednesday’s auction is over, one lucky deep-pocketed buyer can look forward to climbing into bed and getting some rest on a surprisingly soft king-sized set of bed sheets made of 24-karat gold and silk.

At just $38,000, they're unlikely to keep the 1 percent up at night.