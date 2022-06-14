Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola mix it up with official cocktail can

Jack and Coke fans will soon be able to sip the cocktail at home after Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels whiskey maker Brown-Forman said they plan to offer it in a can.

The "official" mix represents the latest push by big soft drink makers into alcohol, as boundaries blur and more people turn to pre-mixed, ready-to-drink cocktails.

Jack Daniels, which already sells a canned cola cocktail in many markets, and Coca-Cola said in a statement that it will begin by selling the new drink in Mexico in late 2022.

PepsiCo Inc started selling alcoholic versions of Mountain Dew earlier this year, and energy drinks maker Monster Beverage Corp. announced a deal to buy hard seltzer producer CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective in January.

Ready-to-drink products are expected to make up 8 percent of the broader alcohol market by 2025, up from 4 percent in 2020, research from industry tracker IWSR estimates, with the ready-to-drink category expected to grow about 15 percent a year until 2025.

Coca-Cola already has a tie-up up with Corona beer brewer Constellation Brands Inc to sell Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails.