Kia recalling 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked

Shaft components in the affected vehicles may not be fully engaged.
By Rob Wile

Kia is recalling approximately 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked.

Kia, in a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, said the shaft components on the affected vehicles may not be fully engaged.

Model years 2020-2024 are affected. Kia estimates the percentage with the defect to be 1%, with just 16 total vehicles flagged so far. No injuries have been reported.

Kia says owners should manually engage the emergency parking brake before exiting until their cars are fixed. It said dealers would update the cars' electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts as necessary, free of charge. 

Owners who'd already addressed the problem will be reimbursed for repair expenses, Kia said.

