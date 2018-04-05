In a tweet sent on Wednesday, Ingraham said Hogg had been rejected from four colleges and that he then "whines about it." In response, Hogg mounted a social media campaign to get advertisers to pull their ads from Ingraham's show.

He told NBC News that those fleeing advertisers represented about one-third of those he listed for action.

On Thursday, after Hogg's online campaign was a success, Ingraham apologized, via Twitter, "for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

On her show Friday Ingraham said she would not be on air next week. "I'll be off next week for Easter break with my kids, but fear not," she said, "we got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me."

David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks at a rally calling for more gun control three days after the shooting at his school, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Feb.17, 2018. Jonathan Drake / Reuters

In his Thursday night interview with NBC News correspondent Kerry Sanders, Hogg said he did not accept the apology.

"No," he said. "She only cares about her pocketbook, and that's just sad."

In fact, while he praised those advertisers that left, Hogg also lamented that it took his campaign to hasten their exit. He noted that Ingraham also attacked NBA stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant after they criticized President Donald Trump. She admonished the players to "shut up and dribble.”

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, meanwhile, said he has been accepted to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) and Florida Atlantic University. He listed the University of California schools, which generally have a higher threshold for admittance, as having turned him down. The University of California campuses rejected Hogg despite his reported 4.1 GPA.