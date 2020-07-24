McDonald's to continue pause on dining room reopenings, will require customers to wear masks

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings, starting Aug. 1, and will pause its reopening of dining rooms for another 30 days as coronavirus cases continue to surge in some parts of the country.

The company will also add protective panels in its restaurants to allow franchisees to increase order taking, seating capacity and staffing levels.

McDonald’s joins other large retailers and restaurant companies such as Walmart, Kroger and Starbucks, in requiring customers to wear masks across all U.S. locations.

Employees, who will receive extra training to handle customers who do not want to wear masks, will offer those customers a mask. If the customer declines, an employee will guide them to a designated pick-up spot at a safe distance from other customers.

“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering,” said U.S. President Joe Erlinger and National Franchise Leadership Alliance Chair Mark Salebra. “In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

The protective panels are yet another safety measure for its restaurants. Erlinger and Salebra said in the letter that they are not intended to replace personal protective equipment or adherence to social distancing.

The fast-food chain first paused dining room reopenings on July 1 for three weeks amid a surge of coronavirus cases. About 15 percent of McDonald’s 14,000 locations had reopened their dining rooms at that point. Franchisees who already reopened dining rooms and are not facing any rollbacks from local officials can decide if they want to keep them open.

Shares of McDonald’s, which has a market value of $152 billion, are nearly flat so far this year. The company is expected to report its second-quarter results on Tuesday.