Mockingbird recalls stroller product over falling hazard

Mockingbird is recalling approximately 149,000 of its single-to-double strollers after receiving reports that they can break and cause children to fall.

According to a release posted to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, Mockingbird has received 138 reports of cracks in the frame that have led to eight injuries involving cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.

The New York-based company said the strollers are manufactured in China.

Mockingbird said people who own the strollers that have a lot number between 20091 and 22602 on the product label should immediately stop using the strollers and contact Mockingbird to receive a free frame reinforcement kit. The kit includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.