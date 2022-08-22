MoviePass is coming back, just in time for fall

MoviePass, the cinema subscription service that flamed out after a brief but spectacular run of new users in 2018, is coming back.

On its website, MoviePass now indicates a "beta" launch is coming "on or around" this Labor Day weekend. The launch will feature three pricing tiers that will "generally" be at $10, $20, $30, with each level getting a certain number of credits toward movies each month.

As for participating cinema chains, the site says the new service "will feature all major theaters that accept major credit cards in the US." A MoviePass spokesperson declined to comment aside from referencing a Business Insider story published Monday that states the service has partnerships with 25% of theaters in the U.S.

The service will be launched in waves depending on local interest and deals with exhibition partners, according to the MoviePass website.

In the meantime, a waitlist for individuals interested in signing up goes live on Thursday and will be open for five days. Once that window closes, the service will be by invite only; each individual who signs up during the wait-list period will receive 10 friend invites.

MoviePass was created in 2011, but it was not until four years ago that the company entered the mainstream consciousness when its offering of $6.95 a month for an almost-all-you-can-watch movie subscription brought as many as three million paying subscribers to its platform.