NBC launches 'TODAY All Day,' a 24/7 streaming network

NBC's “TODAY” show, the long-running morning news and lifestyle franchise, is going all day and all night, as part of a new plan to expand the show’s content into a 24-hour streaming service, NBC News announced Monday.

"TODAY All Day" is the latest flourish for the broadcast TV show franchise, which began in 1952 and has been the top-rated morning show for the past 58 months for viewers ages 25 to 54.

"This is just the beginning of a big and fun new chapter for 'TODAY,'” said Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, in a note to staff Monday. “The feed will continue to grow and evolve in the coming weeks and months."

"TODAY All Day" will offer 24 hours of programming, including lighter, news-you-can-use service journalism as consumers spend more time at home focusing on domestic activities from crafting to finances to summer cook-outs.

Programming will include anchors and hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Willie Geist, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander.

The new streaming service is the latest initiative from NBC News, which in the past few years has given birth to the streaming channel NBC News NOW; the youth-oriented daily show NBC Stay Tuned; The Report on Quibi; and a slew of original podcasts and audio showcasts.

"TODAY All Day" is free to access via TODAY.com and Peacock, NBC's new streaming platform, which launches Wednesday for viewers who are not currently customers of Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal.

Peacock is being launched by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.